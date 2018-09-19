Swedish umpire Mohamed Lahyani has been suspended from his next two tournaments after the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) ruled he had committed a breach of impartiality regulations during a controversial incident with Nick Kyrgios at the US Open.

Lahyani was seen trying to encourage the Australian player during his second round match against Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the tournament at Flushing Meadows in New York City.

The Swede was due to officiate at the upcoming China Open and Shanghai Masters but has been stood down from the two events following an internal review into the incident with Kyrgios.

"Mohamed is a world-class and highly-respected official," said ATP executive vice-president of rules and competition Gayle David Bradshaw.

"However, his actions during the match crossed a line that compromised his own impartiality as a chair umpire.

"Although well-intended, his actions were regrettable and cannot go without disciplinary action on our own Tour.

"We know that he will learn from this experience and we look forward to welcoming him back in October."

The incident occurred during Nick Kyrgios' second round match against Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the US Open ©Getty Images

In bizarre scenes, the umpire stepped down from his chair and spoke to Kyrgios, appearing to tell him "I want to help you" and "I know this is not you".

The intervention seemingly sparked Kyrgios into life as he went on to win 19 of the next 25 games in a 4-6, 7-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory over the Frenchman, who issued an angry statement following the defeat.

Herbert criticised the umpire and the United States Tennis Association, who said in their own statement that Lahyani had merely spoken to Kyrgios to check on his condition.

The incident was one of two controversies umpires at the US Open as Carlos Ramos was accused by Serena Williams of being sexist for docking the American a game during her defeat to Naomi Osaka in the women's singles final.