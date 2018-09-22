Canadian egg farmers are extending their support of the country's Rocks & Rings programme through to 2022, it has been announced by Curling Canada.

Since its inception in 2009, Egg Farmers Rocks & Rings has reached close to 1.5 million students, it is claimed.

"We are ecstatic to continue our support of the Rocks & Rings programme," said Scott Graham, chair of Egg Farmers of Ontario.

"We are committed to being a part of the healthy lifestyles of Canadians, making the partnership with Rocks & Rings a perfect fit."

In the first 10 years of the scheme, Rocks & Rings reached students from coast to coast.

This season is due to see the introduction of Rocks & Rings Tournaments nationwide.

"When we started in 2009 with 20 schools I could have never imagined the growth of Rocks & Rings - we now visit more than 1,400 schools annually," Chad McMullan, owner of Rock Solid Productions Inc who oversee the programme, said.

"We are proud to continue our mission of delivering fun and interactive curling programmes to Canadian youth with the support of our great partners."

Brodie Bazinet, Curling Canada foundation manager, hailed the campaign as an important development vehicle for the sport.

"We are looking forward to celebrating the amazing 10-year milestone with Rocks & Rings this school year," he said.

"The Rocks & Rings programme gets youth involved with curling at a grassroots level and as the official national sport partner we are thrilled to be a part of the programme’s continued growth."