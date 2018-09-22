Reigning world champion Kento Momota of Japan is through to the men’s singles final at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) China Open after beating home favourite Shi Yuqi in Changzhou today.

Third seed Momota registered a 21-10, 21-17 win over his second-seeded opponent at the Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium in a tournament that is one of only three Super 1000 rated events on the BWF World Tour.

Awaiting him in the final is unseeded Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, whose impressive run continued with a 12-21, 21-17, 21-15 victory over fifth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.

Prior to today, Ginting had already defeated top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and defending champion Chen Long of China en route to the semi-finals.

China's Chen Yufei beat defending champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan to secure her place in the women's singles final ©Getty Images

In the women’s singles event, defending champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan has been knocked out at the semi-final stage by fifth seed Chen Yufei of China.

Chen claimed a 21-14, 15-21, 21-14 win and is now due to go onto face Spain's Carolina Marín, the Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist, in the final.

Marín came from behind to beat Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 15-21, 21-12, 21-13.

Both finals are scheduled for tomorrow.