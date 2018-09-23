Indonesia's Anthony Ginting sealed the biggest triumph of his career as he stunned reigning world champion Kento Momota of Japan to clinch the men's singles title at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) China Open.

Ginting recorded a battling 23-21, 21-19 victory in an absorbing final at the Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium in Changzhou.

The result capped off a superb week for the Indonesian player, who beat four world champions on his way to winning a tournament that is one of only three Super 1000 rated events on the BWF World Tour.

It also condemned Momota to only his second defeat in the 12 major finals he has reached.

"The match was tight and the margin was thin," said Ginting.

"I just tried to do what I did in previous matches when I was trailing.

"I just kept my focus, aiming to get the next point.

"The drift was a problem and I had to readjust in the second game.

"I kept the pressure on him with my attack whenever possible.”

Olympic champion Carolina Marin secured the women's singles crown to claim her second title in as many weeks ©Getty Images

Olympic champion Carolina Marin secured the women's singles crown, defeating home hope Chen Yufei 21-18, 21-13 to claim her second major title in as many weeks.

"My performance here was not 100 percent, but I’m am happy that I played ten matches in two weeks and won both titles,” the victorious Spaniard said.

Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi won an all-Japanese women's doubles final against Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara as they earned a quick-fire 21-16, 21-12 success.

China’s Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong clinched their fourth straight title to the delight of the home crowd as they beat compatriots Zhang Nan and Li Yinhui 21-16, 21-9 in the mixed doubles final.

Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup joined Ginting in claiming a first title at this level, ousting Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong of China 21-13, 17-21, 21-14 in the final of the men's doubles event.