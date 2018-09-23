Russian Skating Union (RSU) President Alexei Kravtsov has targeted hosting a leg of next year's Short Track World Cup following the decision from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to reinstate the nation earlier this week.

The WADA Executive Committee lifting the suspension of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) at a meeting in Seychelles effectively allows International Federations (IFs) to award major events to Russia without being in breach of the code.

WADA urge IFs to "do everything possible" not to stage competitions in countries whose anti-doping agency is non-compliant.

The International Biathlon Union were among the winter federations to fall foul of this condition as they initially awarded their 2021 World Championships to Tyumen before the Russian city was stripped of the event amid widespread outcry.

An updated version of compliance rules, which came into effect earlier this year, says IFs must only accept bids from compliant nations.

The WADA Executive Committee declared RUSADA compliant at a meeting in the Seychelles last week ©Getty Images

The decision from WADA to declare RUSADA compliant after a near three-year suspension, which sparked an angry response from the athlete community, could lead to Russia bidding for more major events.

"Of course, it [the reinstatement of RUSADA] is a very important event," said Kravtsov.

"It will make it possible for us to claim the right to hold international competitions, which is very important.

"The World Cup and the European Championships are already scheduled, but we still can apply for the stages of the Short Track Speed Skating World Cup."

RUSADA could fall back into non-compliance if Russian authorities do not hand over crucial data from the Moscow Laboratory by December 31, however.