Quick-Step Floors and Canyon-Sram Racing were crowned as winners of the team time trial events as the International Cycling Union (UCI) Road World Championships began in Innsbruck.

Team Sunweb were attempting to defend the men’s and women’s titles they claimed last year in Norway, but they proved unable to repeat the feat in Austria.

Denmark’s Kasper Asgreen, Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels, Germany’s Max Schachmann and the Netherlands’ Niki Terpstra joined Belgian riders Laurens De Plus and Yves Lampaert in the Quick-Step Floors’ team in the men’s event.

They were able to achieve a time of 1hour, 7min and 25.94sec on the 62.8 kilometre course.

It proved enough to secure the victory, with defending champions Team Sunweb forced to settle for second place at 18.46 seconds down.

BMC Racing would end 20 seconds behind the winners to round off the podium places.

The result gave Quick-Step Floors their fourth team time trial world title, following wins in 2012, 2013 and 2016.

“The feeling is incredible,” said Lampaert.

“We’re a very strong team but with a lot of young riders.

“We didn’t panic after we got the first time check.

“We knew the climb was yet to come.

“All year long, we have won a lot of races but to take the world title as a team is something special.”

Canyon-Sram Racing triumphed in the women’s event, with their team of Belarus’ Alena Amialiusik, Italy’s Elena Cecchini, Germany’s Lisa Klein and Trixi Worrack, Britain’s Alice and Hannah Barnes posting the fastest time.

They clocked 1:01:46.6 at the end of the shorter 54.5km course.

Boels Dolmans took the silver medal after finishing 22 seconds slower than the winner’s time.

Defending champions Team Sunweb ended third, taking the bronze medal at a further six seconds down.

Attention will turn to individual events tomorrow, with junior time trial competitions getting underway.