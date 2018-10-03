UK Athletics (UKA) have released a video showcasing the work of sports photographers with disabilities to mark National Inclusion Week in Great Britain.

The week is held annually and features activities and events across the country to highlight the value of inclusion in the work place.

The video features interviews with two disabled photographers who regularly work at UKA events and gives a "behind the scenes" look at how they go about their job.

It notes how British Athletics now employ designated staff "to help all disability photographers go about their jobs".

The focus on providing "the best possible service" for disabled photographers at British Athletics events reportedly started in 2011 when UKA started holding more Para-competitions.

In 2015, British Athletics then formed an official guide for photographers, which includes pre-planning of wheelchair accessible photo positions.

"Back in 2015 there was a realisation that what we provided as a service to photographers was good, but with the increase in disabled photographers attending our events, there were new questions to be addressed in order to provide inclusive access for all in the safest way possible," British Athletics photo chief Sally Skea said.

"Through consulting and tackling these issues, we recognised the potential for our service to be enhanced to excellent.

"We're now in a position where we have created opportunities for all photographers, irrespective of whether they are disabled or non-disabled to come and attend the event in an inclusive way."