Routes for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic cycling individual time trial events and the Paralympic cycling road race, individual time trials and team relays have been announced by the International Cycling Union and the Organising Committee.

The routes will all take place at the foot of the iconic Mount Fuji, starting and ending at the historic Fuji Speedway motor racing circuit.

The men's Olympic cycling individual time trial event will be two laps of 22.1 kilometres, while participants in the women's event will complete one lap.

In the Paralympic cycling road races, classes B, H1 to 5, T1 and 2 and C1 to 5 will participate in a route of 13.2km per lap, with the number of laps differing from class to class.

Classes B, H1 to 5, T1 and 2 and C1 to 5 in the Paralympic individual time trials will compete in a route of 8km per lap, the number of laps again differing.

In the team relay events, classes H1 to 5, will consist of 2.7km per lap, with three athletes per team cycling three laps each.

The routes for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic cycling individual time trial event and the Paralympic cycling road race, individual time trial and team relay events will start and end at the Fuji Speedway motor racing circuit ©Tokyo 2020

"Following the approval of the cycling road courses for the Olympic Games this August, I am delighted that all cycling road courses at Tokyo 2020 have now been finalised," Toshiro Muto, Tokyo 2020 chief executive said.

"The Olympic and Paralympic cycling courses will be quite challenging, traversing rugged up-and-down terrain near Mount Fuji.

"The spectacle of the world's top athletes battling it out on these courses is bound to excite audiences.

"We will continue to work closely with Shizuoka prefecture and related parties on preparations for the road cycling events."

All courses for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic road cycling events are now confirmed.