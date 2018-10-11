Tokyo 2020 have signed up another sponsor with AOKI Holdings Inc. the latest company to come on board as an official supporter.

The clothing company have been attributed to the "business and formal wear" category.

Their addition means the number of domestic partners backing the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Japan's capital has risen to 54.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome AOKI Holdings as a Tokyo 2020 official supporter in the category of business and formal wear," said Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori.

"AOKI Holdings has had a close relationship with the Olympic Games, having designed and

produced the official uniforms for the Japan Olympic team at the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 as well as the uniforms for the Tokyo 2020 bid team in 2013.

Tokyo 2020 now boasts 54 domestic partners ©Getty Images

"We are delighted that we will be able to count on AOKI Holdings' support as we continue our preparations to deliver a successful Tokyo 2020 Games."

Akihiro Aoki, President and representative director of AOKI Holdings, added: "I am proud that

we have the opportunity to be involved as a Tokyo 2020 official supporter.

"Almost 60 years after our founding, AOKI Holdings has continued to achieve strong growth by supplying high-quality business and formal wear under the theme of 'enriching people's lives'.

"AOKI Holdings is committed to contributing to the success of the Tokyo 2020 Games and to help everyone enjoy the Tokyo 2020 Games comfortably by supporting Tokyo 2020 in the category of the business and formal wear."