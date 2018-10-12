Italian firm MicroPlus has been named as the official timekeeper of the Minsk 2019 European Games.

An agreement was signed with Belarusian IT company Synesis Sport at their headquarters on October 8, meaning MicroPlus will provide "data processing and timing services" during the Games.

Synesis were named as the software and hardware providers for the Games in May.

Securing a timekeeper was stressed as a priority at last month's European Olympic Committees Coordination Commission visit to Minsk.

"We are pleased to have signed this agreement eight months before the start of the second European Games," said director of Synesis Sport Dimitry Shvedko.

"Next year's event is the most significant sports event Belarus has ever hosted and an advanced level of technological expertise is our common goal.

MicroPlus' services were used at the 2018 European Aquatics Championships in Glasgow ©Getty Images

"The more time we have to prepare, the less risks we are going to face."

MicroPlus was established in 2000 and has since provided services at sports events including the 2018 European Aquatics Championships in Glasgow and the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games in Azerbaijan.

According to a statement put out by the Minsk 2019 Organising Committee, MicroPlus were chosen due to their "extensive experience in supporting sport events, successfully meeting the requirements of both international and European Federations".

Next year's event will go ahead between June 21 and 30, featuring 15 sports and more than 4,000 athletes from 50 countries.