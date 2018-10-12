The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) have put forward 56 sports for inclusion at their home Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

The country will play host to the multi-sport event in their capital city next year.

Ed Picson, a spokesperson for the POC, said the sport composition would be decided during a Southeast Asian Games Federation Council meeting which will be held between November 22 and 25.

"That's when we are going to determine how many events will be contested," he said to the Manila Bulletin.

"There are sports that will be considered given the tradition in hosting the Southeast Asian Games."

Vietnamese martial art vovinam has been put forward ©Getty Images

Tier one sports such as athletics and aquatics are guaranteed a place on the programme.

But the POC have also put forward optional sports including vovinam - a Vietnamese martial art - floorball and indoor hockey.

The Philippines stepped in to stage the Games in 2015, after Brunei pulled out because they claimed they would not be ready in time.

Venues when Manila last hosted the event in 2005 will be used.