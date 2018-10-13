Erasito Consultants Ltd (ECL) will be a supporting partner of the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) for this year's Fiji Hall of Fame and Fiji Olympic Order awards dinner.

ECL is a Fiji-owned engineering consultancy.

"The company proactively promotes sports and encourages participation of its staff in various sports events regularly and we have committed ourselves in promoting sports within the company," ECL director Terence Erasito said to the Fiji Times.

"The company is not new to sports since we've employed former and current national reps including Leslie Copeland in athletics, Andra Whiteside in badminton and Tieri Erasito in swimming and Kamoe Erasito for weightlifting.

The partnership backs the 2018 Hall of Fame and Fiji Olympic Order awards dinner ©Getty Images

"We've assisted in several Games including the 2003 South Pacific Games, 2016 Oceania Swimming and Weightlifting Championships and the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships that were all hosted in Fiji.

"We hope our assistance with FASANOC helps lift the standard of sports in the country."

The 2018 Hall of Fame and Fiji Olympic Order awards dinner recognises the achievements of outstanding athletes, coaches and officials who have represented the Pacific country.

"We would like to acknowledge Erasito Consultants Limited for coming on board and ensuring the protection of our environment and efforts in design and shoreline protection from global warming, and reducing footprint that new construction work would have on the environment and marine life," said FASANOC chief executive officer Lorraine Mar to the Fiji Times.