The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) have paid tribute to Dr Kari Marklund, a former goalball chair at the organisation who has died.

Marklund passed away on October 10 at the age of 80.

The Swede held a number of sporting positions during his life in both able-bodied and Para-sport.

This includes chair of the Swedish Basketball Federation from 1996 to 1999.

He then undertook chair responsibilities for the Swedish Disability Sports Association and Sweden's Paralympic Committee from 2003 to 2011.

In 2011, Marklund became the chair of the IBSA Goalball Committee and served until 2014.

IBSA praised Marklund's work in making the Goalball Committee a "well-managed, democratic, effective and vibrant organisation, with firm foundations built on fairness, equity and accountability".

Dr Kari Marklund was a key figure in goalball ©Getty Images

As Marklund began to struggle with illness he left the organisation.

In his farewell letter Marklund quoted the American deaf and blind writer, Helen Keller.

"Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much," he said.

IBSA have sent condolences to Marklund's wife and family.

IBSA President Jannie Hammershoi also paid tribute to Marklund, recounting the last time they met during the Goalball World Championships in Swedish city Malmö in June.

"He then told me that he did not have much time left, so we said our goodbyes then," the Dane said.

"I will always remember and miss Kari."

Hammershoi is a former Paralympian and goalball player.