Aly Raisman has slammed USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) over the situation which led to Mary Bono stepping down as Interim President and chief executive of the former yesterday - just four days after taking up the role.

The triple Olympic gold medallist has accused the Olympic family of failing athletes again and described the appointment of Bono as a "poor hire".

Bono previously worked for law firm Faegre Baker Daniels, which represented USA Gymnastics and its former team doctor Larry Nassar during the much-publicised sexual abuse scandal.

Nassar is currently serving a jail term of up to 175 years after charges of abuse against hundreds of athletes, including Raisman, an Olympic team all-around gold medallist at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

In a series of tweets published on Monday (October 15), Raisman claimed lawyers at Faegre Baker Daniels Consulting, although not Bono, and the USOC had been aware of abuse allegations against Nassar in 2015.

He was, however, allowed to continue working.

With US athletes currently preparing to compete at the 2018 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, scheduled to take place in Qatar’s capital Doha from October 25 to November 3, Raisman has again taken to Twitter to give a damning assessment of the latest crisis to strike the problem-ridden national governing body.

"The Olympic family fails us again," the 24-year-old, also winner of the Olympic floor exercise gold medal at London 2012, wrote.

"Another poor hire + familiar statements.

"Don't worry, USAG/USOC will search for the right leader…again.

"Meanwhile, gymnasts prepare for World Championships during another organizational leadership crisis.

"But hey, athletes are the top priority."

The Olympic family fails us again. Another poor hire + familiar statements. Don't worry, USAG/USOC will search for the right leader…again. Meanwhile, gymnasts prepare for World Championships during another organizational leadership crisis. But hey, athletes are the top priority. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) 17 October 2018

USOC chief executive Sarah Hirshland pledged her support to USAG following this latest setback.

"While the situation is unfortunate, we know that USA Gymnastics remains dedicated to the process of finding a new and permanent CEO," she said.

"The USOC is committed to working hard with the USAG board to find the right leader who can build gymnastics up to the world-class organization we know that it can and should be.

"Both the USOC staff and myself will continue to work closely with USAG in both the short and long term as they search for a new leader.

"The well-being of Team USA athletes is our top priority as we manage this process."

In an earlier tweet, Raisman insisted that her objection to Bono’s hiring was not personal.

"The stakes are high in our sport right now, & it’s essential new leadership be disconnected from the influences that allowed these terrible things to happen," she added.

Bono found herself embroiled in scandal just a day after being appointed to her new role after a tweet emerged of her criticising sports clothing brand Nike.

The tweet, which she posted last month but has since been deleted, showed her blacking out the Nike logo on a pair of golf shoes before playing in a charity event.

It came at a time when people were burning or destroying their Nike clothing in protest against the company's support of National Football League player Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate in 2016 for repeatedly kneeling during the national anthem before games.

Critics of Kaepernick said his actions were disrespectful to military personnel who have died for the country.

Kaepernick, who appeared in a Nike advert, claimed he was merely trying to highlight what he sees as institutionalised racism against African Americans.

Mary Bono was forced to step down as Interim President and chief executive of USA Gymnastics after only four days following criticism of her appointment ©Getty Images

Bono's tweet was spotted by four-time Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles, a black athlete, who clearly expressed her displeasure.

"Mouth drop," she tweeted.

"Don't worry, it's not like we needed a smarter USA Gymnastics President or any sponsors or anything."

Biles is a Nike-sponsored athlete and the national governing body lost a number of its primary sponsors during the fall-out over Nassar.

The sexual abuse scandal led to fierce criticism of both USA Gymnastics and the USOC over what they knew and when, and whether they could have prevented the abuse, with the previous chief executive Kerry Perry resigning just nine months after taking the role.

Many had questioned whether Bono would listen to athletes' concerns if she is willing to dismiss Kaepernick's protests.

The controversy is just the latest in a long line of issues that have arisen since the Nassar scandal.

The last two chief executives were both ousted amid doubts over the governing body's sincerity in making necessary cultural changes.

Perry resigned amid criticism of her handling of the Nassar case.

Last month, Mary Lee Tracy was appointed as elite development coordinator for the women's programme but soon left after claims she had "supported Larry Nassar and victim-shamed survivors".