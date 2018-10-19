The International University Sports Federation (FISU) have decided the teams that will participate in ice hockey, curling and bandy at March's Winter Universiade in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk.
FISU's International Technical Committee came to their decision at a meeting with Head of Delegations from National University Sports Federations.
Sixty countries had expressed their desire to participate in the 2019 Winter Universiade in team sports, with sides from 17 countries eventually selected by FISU.
The decision was determined by previous Universiade results obtained by national teams.
Canada, Czech Republic, Norway, China, Russia, Switzerland, Britain, United States, Japan and Italy will participate in the women's and men's curling events.
The men's ice hockey tournament will see Russia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Japan, the US and Hungary compete in Group A, with Kazakhstan, Canada, Latvia, Sweden, Britain and Switzerland in Group B.
The women's ice hockey event will feature Russia, Canada, the US, China, Japan and Switzerland.
In the men's bandy, Russia, Sweden, Finland, Kazakhstan, Norway and China will take part with the women's event featuring Russia, Sweden, Norway and the US.
The 2019 Winter Universiade will be the first time the competition has come to Russia, with action taking place between March 2 and 12.
Participants will compete in 76 events across 11 sports.