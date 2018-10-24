Organisers of the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games, due to take place from August 23 to September 1 next year, have showcased several sports to the nation’s sports leaders at the National Stadium in Peruvian's capital.

Sports involved in the First Awareness Workshop included seated volleyball, soccer 5, golbol and boccia.

Among those attending were Lucha Villar, President of the National Paralympic Association of Peru, Carolina Larco, representative of the Parapan Integration area of the Lima 2019 and around 80 local sports leaders.

Organisers highlighted progress that has been made in Parapan Am Games facilities such as as VIDENA, the Villa Maria del Triunfo Complex, the Villa El Salvador Sports Centre, the Callao Regional Village and the Athletes Village.

The main accommodation centre has 336 apartments accessible for athletes and people with disabilities, as well as large elevators and passageways.

Local sports leaders watch a demonstration of sitting volleyball arranged as part of a workshop event at Peru's National Stadium by the organisers of the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games ©Lima 2019

"The Parapan Am Games are for all Peruvians, we need you to help us promote this multi-sport event throughout the country, because they are the most important legacy we will have," Larco told the sports leaders.

She added that "with the Parapan Am Games we are going to change the lives of people with disabilities because we will have accessible infrastructure, technical manuals and all the spirit for sports of the Peruvians".

Villar added: "we aim to promote the practice of Para sports throughout the country, transform our city with works that will be a sporting legacy and allow our athletes to be inspired and thus excited and sensitize the whole world."

After witnessing the sports demonstrations, the sports leaders took the opportunity of putting their own skills to the test.

The Sports Leaders Programme - known as PROLID - is promoted by the Peruvian Sports Institute to train community leaders in sport, with the aim of developing and strengthening their capabilities in order to contribute to their community.