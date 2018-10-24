The International Luge Federation (FIL) has made two appointments to its Medical Commission.

Dr. Lutz Kistenmacher from Germany and Dr. Ruslan Simashvili of Russia will both take their seats on the body.

It takes the number of members up to six.

Dr. Eugene Byrne of the United States, Germany's Dr. Jörg Ellermeyer, Latvia's Dr. Zane Kruse and Italy's Dr. Alex Mitterhofer all also have roles.

The FIL also confirmed a change in role for Byrne.

Six members now sit on luge's Medical Commission ©FIL

He will now be responsible for all functions relating to doping on the Medical Commission.

The appointments come with the FIL preparing for the new World Cup season.

Austrian city Innsbruck will host the first event of the flagship circuit between November 24 and 25.

The 2019 World Championships will be held in Winterberg in Germany from January 25.