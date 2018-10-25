The International Ski Federation (FIS) have announced a lucrative prize pot for the inaugural Raw Air Tour on the Women's Ski Jumping World Cup circuit.

Male jumpers have competed in Raw Air for two years with the women's equivalent set to debut in the 2018-2019 season.

It consists of events in Norway which still count to the overall World Cup standings while also crowning a winner just based on the Raw Air competitions.

The women will compete in three large hill events in Oslo, Lillehammer and Trondheim between March 9 and 14.

The total prize money will be €55,000 (£48,000/$63,000) with the winner pocketing €35,000 (£30,000/$40,000).

Male ski jumpers have already competed in Raw Air on their circuit ©Getty Images

Second place will be rewarded with €15,000 (£13,000/$17,000) and €5,000 (£4,400/$5,700) is on offer for third place.

Reigning Olympic and World Cup champion Maren Lundby said the prize money gave jumpers the opportunity to significantly increase their yearly earnings.

"This is a big day for us female ski jumpers," she said.

"It means that I could double my income from the Olympic season.

"But of course I'm not jumping because of the money, if that was the case I would have had to choose another sport."

Lundby had previously described the addition of Raw Air as a "milestone" for women's ski jumping.