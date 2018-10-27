by Florence Almond and Mike Rowbottom at the Podlasie Opera in Białystok
Day one of the 2018 IFBB World Fitness Championships
Timeline
- 21 hours ago: Competition begins
- 20 hours ago: First athlete performs
- 18 hours ago: Top six athletes decided
- 16 hours ago: Russia win first bronze
- 16 hours ago: Olga Lutsenko becomes world champion
- 16 hours ago: Bronze for Norway while hosts claim silver
- 16 hours ago: Gold for Lithuania
- 16 hours ago: Medals for Russia and Czech Republic
- 16 hours ago: Kozinets wins gold at debut championships
- 16 hours ago: Another bronze for Russia
- 16 hours ago: Yukno takes gold in the final women's bodyfitness event
- 16 hours ago: Lithuania's Kaminska is women's bodyfitness overall champion
- 15 hours ago: Dichkova wins women's physique up-to-163cm gold for Ukraine
- 15 hours ago: Ukraine sweep women's physique class titles thanks to Pohribniak
- 15 hours ago: Dichkovska beats Ukraine team-mate Pohribniak to women's physique overall champion title
- 14 hours ago: Gold and silver for Japan
- 14 hours ago: Second gold for Lithuania
- 14 hours ago: The downside of backsides - and how to address it
- 14 hours ago: Hosts take bronze in the men’s up to 176cm
- 14 hours ago: Caro takes gold after achieving bronze last year
- 11 hours ago: Liu Maoyi win men's physique gold for China
- 11 hours ago: Lin adds to Chinese gold medal haul
- 12 hours ago: Hosts win gold to delight of Polish crowd
- 11 hours ago: Chinese hat-trick as Wu adds to title success
- 12 hours ago: Italy win gold in the women's wellness fitness
- 12 hours ago: Oliver wins overall women's wellness fitness
- 11 hours ago: Clean sweep of men's physique for China
- 11 hours ago: Day one of competition comes to an end
