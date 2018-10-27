Organisers of next year's Summer Universiade in Naples are issuing a worldwide invitation for those wishing to come and volunteer at the event.

"The Napoli 2019 Organising Committee has opportunities available to join the team that will play a central role in making the world's premiere university summer sports event happen this upcoming July in the heart of the Campania region along the western coast of southern Italy," the organisers said.

"If you speak Italian, love sports and want to spend some time in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius with the island of Capri nearby, check out the International Volunteers Programme today.

"Join us, meet the world.

The San Paolo stadium, home of football club Napoli, was among the venues visited by inspectors in the Italian city checking on preparations for next year's Summer Universiade ©Naples 2019

"We are happy to have you on board."

Before applying, potential volunteers are asked to note that the Napoli 2019 Organising Committee will not be in a position to apply for visas on their behalf.

Accommodation and travel costs will need to be met by each volunteer's country of origin.

Applications can be made here.