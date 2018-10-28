New Zealand's Robert Henderson has been elected as the new President of the World Air Sports Federation (FAI) for a four-year term.

Henderson assumed the role at the 112th FAI General Conference in Luxor in Egypt.

Upon his proposal, the FAI General Conference bestowed the title of President of Honour upon the outgoing Frits Brink.

Canada's Mary Anne Stevens, Iceland's Agust Gudmundsson, Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Weber and Spain's Alvaro de Orleans Borbon were all re-elected as executive directors.

Delegates voted for Italy's Marina Vigorito and Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Mansour Al Jawini to complete the list of six.

The General Conference also saw the Air and Extreme Sports Federation of Azerbaijan become an active FAI class 10 member and the Palestine Air Sports Federation become a temporary FAI member.

Congratulations to all awardees of tonight's ceremony for your amazing contributions to airports #FAI112thAwardsCeremony pic.twitter.com/Q0JzXoo3wS — FAI (@airsports_fai) 25 October 2018

Delegates also approved China's bid to host the 2020 FAI General Conference in Wuhan.

The next edition is due to take place in Moroccan city Marrakesh on October 25 and 26, 2019.

More than 70 delegates from active, associate, temporary member countries and recognised organisations with a regional scope attended this year's FAI General Conference.

They were joined by FAI elected officers, Presidents of Honour, Companions of Honour, Presidents of Commissions or their appointed representatives, and observers.

Officially opened on Thursday (October 25) at the FAI Awards Ceremony, the Conference included the signing of a new FAI manifesto entitled "Preserving Airspace Access for Air Sports".

Furthermore, delegates participated in a number of workshops on topics such as air sports in Asia and the 2020 FAI World Air Games.