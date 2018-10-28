by James Diamond at the Papp László SportArena in Budapest
2018 Wrestling World Championships: Final day of action
Timeline
- 5 hours ago: Welcome to the final session
- 4 hours ago: Final medal action begins
- 4 hours ago: Another gold for Russia as Semenov wins at 130kg
- 3 hours ago: Musa Evloev wins Russia's ninth gold, in 97kg division
- 2 hours ago: Chekhrkin wins Russia's third gold medal of the day to bring Championships to a close
- 2 hours ago: 2018 World Wrestling Championships ends after 77kg Greco-Roman final
View latest updates