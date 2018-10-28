The International Luge Federation (FIL) has appointed new members to a number of its Commissions at its autumn meeting in Riga.

The Commission for Youth and Development has appointed Einars Fogelis of Latvia as chair, alongside Briton Mark Hatton, Zintis Saisans of Latvia and Sandra Lembert of Austria.

Tony Carlino of the United States has been appointed to the Track Construction Commission, while Russia's Artemi Rodionov and Liechtenstein's Wolfgang Schädler have been added to the Sport Commission.

The International Luge Federation has appointed several new members to its Commissions at its autumn meeting in Riga ©Getty Images

The Technical Commission have appointed four new members, namely Lubomir Mick of the Czech Republic, Austria's Peter Penz, Italy's Oswald Haselrieder and Bernhard Glass of Germany.

The majority of the members of these Commissions had been elected by the 66th FIL Congress in June this year.

Dr. Lutz Kistenmacher from Germany and Dr. Ruslan Simashvili of Russia were also appointed to the Medical Commission earlier this month.