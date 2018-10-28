The metro in Minsk will feature 4G communication in time for next year's European Games in the city, it has been announced.

According to BelTA, the technology will be available on the rapid-transit rail network after an instruction from the Belarus Government.

More than 6,000 athletes, coaches and officials are expected to descend on the country's capital city for the second edition of the Games, alongside thousands of fans.

All of the sporting venues at the Games will also benefit from 4G coverage, according to BelTA.

European Games venues such as the Dinamo Stadium will also benefit from 4G, it has been reported ©Getty Images

"We intend to increase the throughput capacity of the network because 4G services are in strong demand in Minsk," said Oleg Sedelnik, director general of the Belarus telecommunication infrastructure operating company beCloud.

A total of 15 sports are due to be held at Minsk 2019 in all, scheduled to take place between June 21 and June 30.

Azerbaijan's capital Baku hosted the first European Games in 2015.