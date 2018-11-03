Gold and silver on the second day of the Swimming World Cup in Beijing was enough to lift Hungary’s Katinka Hosszú over her rival Sarah Sjostrom to the top of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) list of performance points.

The Hungarian, who had won two races on the opening day, added the 400 metres individual medley - one of her three gold medal events at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games - and took silver in the 100m backstroke to reach a total of 971.

The Swede, who won her first title at the Water Cube Beijing 2008 venue, in the 50m butterfly, currently has 949.

Russia’s Vladimir Morozov, the 26-year-old four-time World Championships medallist, won the men’s 100m freestyle in 45.66sec and his compatriot Yuliya Efimova took the women's 100m breaststroke title in 1min 03.09sec.

Kirill Prigoda gave Russia another gold in the men's 50m breaststroke, clocking 26.02, and Kykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine won the men's 1,500m freestyle in 14:29.88.

It was also a day when world champion Xu Jiayu claimed home gold in the men’s 50m backstroke.

Cheered on by the full house audience at the National Aquatic Centre, Hosszú took the lead in the 400m individual medley after backstroke and never looked back, winning in 4:25.68.

She later clocked 56.53 for a second place in the 100m backstroke, 0.04 shy of Minna Atherton of Australia.

Sjostrom clocked 25.03 in the 50m butterfly, beating Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands by 0.01.

Zhang Yufei of China came third in 25.31.

Kromowidjojo had become an Olympic champion at the same venue a few days before her 18th birthday by winning the gold medal in the 4X100m freestyle relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Russian Vladimir Morozov won another race today ©Getty Images

"It is exciting to come back and compete again in the Water Cube, no matter a gold or a silver," said Kromowidjojo.

Wearing his trade-mark yellow cap, local star Xu Jiayu dominated the 50m backstroke with his famous underwater kicks, clocking 22.70.

Michael Andrew of United States took the silver in 23.14 and Morozov of Russia bronze in 23.36.

"In front of the local fans, I felt comfortable and confident,” said Xu.

“I believe I can win and swim faster in the next stops in Tokyo and Singapore.”

The hosts also earned victory in the men’s 200m individual medley, where Wang Shun clocked 1:52.08sec, the 200m butterfly, where Li Zhuhao was timed at 1:51.94 and the mixed 4X50m freestyle relay, where they clocked 1:31.17.

In the women's 200m freestyle, Femke Heemskerk of the Netherlands won in 1:52.22 ahead of China's Li Bingjie and Chen Yuxin.

Tomorrow will mark the final day of competition.