Fourteen taxi firms in Minsk have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to ensure fair prices during the 2019 European Games.

The deal confirms a guaranteed level of tariffs, according to BelTA.

As well as the taxi companies, the Minsk City Executive Committee, the Transport and Communications Ministry and the Anti-monopoly Regulation and Trade Ministry have signed the agreement.

Between June 15 and July 5 next year, taxi prices will not exceed the price in effect in Minsk on April 1.

This will include taxis booked using mobile apps, but BelTA said one of the largest firms in the Belarus capital were yet to sign on.

Minsk 2019 will take place in June next year ©Minsk 2019

The deal is aimed at ensuring visitors for the Games are not ripped off during their stay for the competition.

This, it is claimed, could lead to a negative perception of Belarus.

To help visitors see what taxi firms are part of the deal, a special logo will be created to display in vehicles.

A total of 15 sports are due to be held at Minsk 2019 in all, scheduled to take place between June 21 and June 30.

Azerbaijan's capital Baku hosted the first European Games in 2015.