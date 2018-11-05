The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is struggling to recruit volunteer city guides for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, a report has claimed.

Kyodo News has reported that 16,000 people have been secured but the target is to have 30,000 signed-up by December 5.

City volunteers will work at locations including airports and railway stations in Tokyo, to help visitors attending the Games.

The role is different to Games volunteer, however, which sees those fulfilling the role more involved at sporting venues and closer to the action.

These positions are said to be more popular with 50,000 applications already in, about 65 per cent of an 80,000 target.

City-based roles in Tokyo are not proving as popular ©Getty Images

According to Kyodo News, the Metropolitan Government has launched an advertising campaign which stresses that the city roles require less of a time commitment for the volunteers.

The number of application questions related to language proficiency has also been reduced.

One 65-year-old man told Kyodo that the Games role was better as it is "closer to the athletes".

A spokesman added: "The recruitment for both sets of volunteers started at the same time and people flocked to be Games volunteers, which offers them the chance to witness treasured moments."