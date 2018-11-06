China booked their place in the semi-finals of the men's and women's tournaments as action continued at the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships in South Korea.

China's women were in fine form as they dispatched Hong Kong 12-3 to maintain their unbeaten record and book a spot in the last four at the Gangneung Curling Centre, the venue for the sport at this year's Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Chinese side then recorded another convincing victory in their second game of the day as they beat Australia 21-12 in just six ends.

Japan also kept up their 100 per cent record, joining China in the semi-finals by thrashing Qatar 19-1.

China and Japan are due to clash tomorrow.

"Before the game, I told the team to just play their game, play what they wanted to," China coach Carolyn McRorie said.

"They wanted to play some hits, they wanted to play a better game because we have Japan tomorrow, so we wanted to play a little bit more of a variety, so we just wanted to keep it open if we got too far up, so we did that, so it was good."

China progressed to the semi-finals of the women's event at the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships ©WCF

China are also undefeated in the men's competition and won both of their games today to qualify for the semi-finals.

They began with a 9-5 win over Kazakhstan before easing to a 13-1 win against Qatar.

New Zealand recorded two victories to sit in joint second place with Japan on a record of four wins and one loss.

New Zealand overcame Australia 4-3 and Hong Kong 10-6, while Japan beat Qatar 15-2 and hosts South Korea 8-7.

The tournament is scheduled to continue tomorrow.