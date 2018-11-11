by Nancy Gillen at the Benidorm Palace
IFBB World Bodybuilding Championships: Day two of competition
Timeline
- 4 hours ago: Welcome to the second day of the IFBB World Bodybuilding Championships
- 4 hours ago: Next World Championships to take place in United Arab Emirates
- 2 hours ago: South Korea's Kyeongmo Park wins first gold of day two
- 2 hours ago: Daniel Sticco of Italy wins bodybuilding 70kg
- 2 hours ago: Qatar's Omar Bahamed wins muscular men's physique open
- 1 hour ago: Iraq's Mohammed Toufeeq wins 75kg final
- 1 hour ago: Sid Ali Midoun of Algeria gets gold in 80kg final
- 12 minutes ago: Soonchul Hwang of South Korea wins games classic bodybuilding 175cm
- 8 minutes ago: Czech Republic's Jan Palenicek gets gold in games classic bodybuilding +175cm
- 3 minutes ago: Bodybuilding 85kg gold goes to Iran's Mojtaba Zare
