Larry Bruce, the vice president for operations at the Liberian Taekwondo Association, has said they will need the full support of the Government if they are to compete at an upcoming event in Nigeria.

According to a report by Front Page Africa, Bruce has asked for $20,000 (£15,400/€17,600) from the Ministry of Youth and Sports to cover expenses including transporting the team to and from the All-African Games tournament, which is taking place this month.

Bruce reportedly made the demand to remind the Ministry of its "responsibility to the country's sporting organisations".

"We have met with officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, including Minister Zeogar Wilson," he said.

The LTA have also asked private businesses to help them gather equipment ©FPA

"We asked for their help to finance our trip to the All African Games.

"So far, the response we are getting is positive."

Bruce also called on businesses to help the LTA buy sporting equipment for the Games.

"The LTA is in serious needs of sporting equipment and financial assistance as we continue our training for the scheduled competition so I am calling on all business institutions in Liberia to come to the aid of our association either with equipment or cash," he said.

In total, the LTA plan to take 25 athletes to the event from a squad of 50.