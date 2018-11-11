by James Diamond at the Sala Polivalenta Bucharest Sports Hall
2018 Sambo World Championships: Final medal action and Closing Ceremony
Timeline
- 14 hours ago: Welcome to day three
- 13 hours ago: FIAS sign Memorandum of Understanding with international Council of Military Sport
- 13 hours ago: Final session underway
- 13 hours ago: France win first gold in women's 56kg
- 13 hours ago: Tajikistan gain first gold in men's 62kg sport sambo
- 13 hours ago: Win by stoppage for Russia in 52kg combat sambo final
- 12 hours ago: Second gold of the night for Russia in women's 68kg
- 12 hours ago: Georgia's Berulava wins men's 82kg sport sambo gold
- 12 hours ago: Withdrawal sees Russia win 68kg combat gold by default
- 12 hours ago: Gerogia win fourth gold in women's over 80kg final
- 12 hours ago: Russia win gold number 14 in penultimate final
- 12 hours ago: Russia win final gold to finish with 15
- 11 hours ago: Medal table complete as action ends
- 11 hours ago: Closing Ceremony begins with flag handover ceremony
- 11 hours ago: 2018 World Sambo Championships ends
