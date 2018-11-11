Azerbaijan ended the International Judo Federation Tashkent Grand Prix with three golds as Kosovo took another title to top the medal table in Uzbekistan.

The first gold for the hosts of September's World Judo Championships came in the men's under-90 kilograms category as Mammadali Mehdiyev was handed the title after his opponent did not compete in the final.

Top seed Krisztian Toth of Hungary was taken to golden score in his semi-final against Turkey's Mikail Ozerler and continued to suffer from an injury he suffered in the earlier rounds.

Despite making the gold medal match he chose not to compete against the Azeri.

Germany's Eduard Trippel and Russia's Ivan Vorobev took the bronze medals.

Elmar Gasimov claimed Azerbaijan's second gold of the day with an ippon victory over France's Alexandre Iddir at under-100kg.

The Olympic silver medallist and top seed was penalised initially for passivity but launched a sumi-gaeshi from distance to flip the French judoka onto his back for the win.

Ramadan Darwish and Karl-Richard Frey were awarded the bronze medals for Egypt and Germany respectively.

Elmar Gasimov threw his French opponent for ippon and Tashkent Grand Prix gold ©IJF

The third and final Azeri gold medal at the Uzbekistan Sports Centre was won by Iryna Kindzerska, who triumphed over Germany's Carolin Weiss in the women's over-78kg final.

The heavyweights were evenly matched throughout the contest before Weiss conceded three shidos to eliminate herself and hand the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam bronze medallist the gold.

Ukraine's Yelyzaveta Kalanina and Belarusian Maryna Slutskaya earned themselves spots on the bottom step of the podium.

Aside from Azerbaijan's final day dominance, Kosovo also enjoyed a golden finish to the Tashkent Grand Prix.

Loriana Kuka won Kosovo's third gold in the under-78kg which put them at the top of the medal table.

Kuka beat Austria's Bernadette Graf into silver medal position with Germany's Luise Malzahn and Poland's Beata Pacut taking home bronze.

The final match of the day saw Russia win the men's over-100kg title as Soslan Bostanov took his first IJF World Judo Tour medal this year.

Bostanov beat home favourite and world bronze medallist Bekmurod Oltiboev in the gold medal match as Kazakhstan's Yerassyl Kazhybayev and Kyrgyzstan's Iurii Krakovetskii won bronze.