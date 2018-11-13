Three seeded pairs were knocked out as the mixed doubles event began the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Hong Kong Open today.

The first round at the World Tour Super 500 event produced a few upsets as the fourth, fifth and sixth seeds pairs were all eliminated.

Chinese Taipei's Lee Yan and Hsu Ya Ching triumphed in straight games over fourth seeds Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen of Denmark.

Lee and Hsu beat the seeds in 49 minutes, 23-21, 22-20, to advance to the second round.

Indonesia's Ronald Ronald and Annisa Saufika also defeated their seeded opponents in straight games.

England's Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock are the only representatives from their country competing in Hong Kong ©Getty Images

Fifth seeds Zhang Nan and Li Yinhui from China were beaten in less than half-an-hour, 21-14, 21-15.

The only duo representing England in the mixed doubles, husband and wife team Chris and Gabrielle Adcock, knocked out sixth seeds Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh.

Their 21-19, 21-16 victory over the Malaysians sets up a second round tie against Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

The highest seeds are Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping, who are looking to defend their 2017 title at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Elsewhere the final qualifiers for the women's and men's singles and doubles were decided with winners progressing to the main draw matches tomorrow.