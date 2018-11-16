Branded trains for the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade, designed by student competition winners, have been launched on the Moscow Metro.

The trains incorporate the branded colours, logos and mascot of Krasnoyarsk 2019 and display information about the Universiade in Russian and English for passengers.

Five of the trains will be used daily on the Moscow Metro's Koltsevaya line.

In attendance at the launch was Russian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets and Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov.

The students whose ideas inspired the design of the train were also present.

A contest was held for design students, organised by the Russian mining company Nornickel, with the winners coming from the A.N. Kosygin Moscow State Textile University.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Olga Golodets, attended the launch of the branded train for the 2019 Winter Universiade ©Nornickel