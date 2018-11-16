Branded trains for the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade, designed by student competition winners, have been launched on the Moscow Metro.
The trains incorporate the branded colours, logos and mascot of Krasnoyarsk 2019 and display information about the Universiade in Russian and English for passengers.
Five of the trains will be used daily on the Moscow Metro's Koltsevaya line.
In attendance at the launch was Russian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets and Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov.
The students whose ideas inspired the design of the train were also present.
A contest was held for design students, organised by the Russian mining company Nornickel, with the winners coming from the A.N. Kosygin Moscow State Textile University.
"We are just a few months away from the start of the Winter Universiade 2019, which our country will host for the first time in history," Golodets said in her opening speech.
"It will be a vibrant and significant event for the whole country.
"The new train is a unique carte de visite of the Winter Universiade 2019.
"I have already taken a walk through the train and it's very interesting, I think the branded design will catch everyone's attention.
"I'd like to wish the branded train a pleasant journey."
The Winter Universiade 2019 will be held in the Russian city from March 2 to 12.