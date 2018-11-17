The Organising Committee of the Minsk 2019 European Games has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Belarus branch of UNICEF to help provide children with equal opportunities through education.

The deal was signed by the chief executive of the Organising Committee George Katulin and UNICEF representative Rashed Mustafa Sarwar.

"It is a very emotional moment," Sawar said.

"The second European Games with more than 4,000 athletes coming to Belarus and millions of people following it worldwide will be a mega-event, something that doesn't happen every day and we're really excited about UNICEF being a part of this sports forum.

Minsk 2019 chief executive George Katulin described the agreement as "really important" ©Minsk 2019

"We're looking forward to a strong partnership and generating significant legacy of the Games."

Katulin noted that a similar document was signed during the first European Games in Baku.

"Thus, in keeping with certain traditions we prefer to talk about the European Games as a social project for the host country," he said.

"We suppose the agreement with UNICEF Office in Belarus is really important in creating the atmosphere of inclusivity of kids in the sport.

"One of the main goals of the Games themselves is education of the younger generation through sports and UNICEF is a really powerful partner in achieving it."

As a result of the MoU, both parties will hold joint educational and sporting activities during the Games, which will take place from June 21 to 30.