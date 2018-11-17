The International Ski Federation (FIS) selected hosts for five Junior World Championships as their ruling Council gathered for its Autumn Meetings in Oberhofen.

Kläppen in Sweden will stage the 2019 Freestyle Ski and Snowboard Junior World Championships for slopestyle and big air events, with aerials and moguls taking place in the same year in Italian resort Chiesa in Valmalenco.

The 2019 Junior Alpine Snowboard World Championships will take place in Rogla in Slovenia, with two Junior Alpine Skiing World Championships also allocated.

Panorama in Canada will play host in 2022 with Hinterstoder in Austria taking centre stage in 2023.

A number of other reports were given at the meetings in the Swiss city.

This included updates on all senior FIS World Championships up until 2023, with preparations said to be going "according to schedule".

A new World Cup event for parallel Alpine skiing will be added from 2020-2021 ©FIS

Progress reports were also given on the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games and the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

It has also been agreed that an extra World Cup event will take place in Alpine skiing from the 2020-2021 season, for parallel skiing.

This will take place after the traditional season-opener in Sölden in Austria with the FIS due to decide in February if the parallel event should replace the Alpine combined at both the Winter Olympics and World Championships.

Vikersund in Norway has been added to the Ski Jumping World Cup calendar for 2019 as part of the Raw Air Tournament, while women's Nordic combined has been added to the Nordic Junior World Championships programme from next year.

Full details of the decisions taken can be found here.