Commonwealth Games England (CGE) have agreed a partnership with Run Communications as they look forward to Birmingham 2022.

The company will deliver CGE's communications activity over the next two years before the next edition of the Games in the English city.

Run Communications managing director Steve Chisholm has already been working with CGE since 2014, helping to develop the "Team England" brand and support corporate activity.

"Run have consistently impressed with their understanding of our brand, their creative ideas and ability to deliver outstanding content to our fans and key stakeholders," said CGE chief executive Paul Blanchard.

Run Communications have already worked to develop the Team England brand ©Getty Images

"They will provide invaluable support to Team England as we grow our audiences in the countdown to a home Games in 2022."

The company have already contributed to a "sizeable" uplift in awareness of CGE, it is claimed.

"Team England is the nation's sports team, with equal numbers of men and women, disabled and non-disabled athletes, drawn from every locality across the country," said Chisholm.

"Run will continue to work to ensure all communication activity celebrates this unique mix of talent and that Team England athletes are at the heart of the story through to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022."