The opening game of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Women's Hockey Champions Trophy between hosts China and Great Britain ended in a draw with Australia and The Netherlands securing wins.

China and reigning Olympic champions Britain drew 2-2 in what was a high-tempo first clash of the tournament at the Wujin Hockey Stadium, with all four goals coming in the first half.

"We showed a lot of energy going forwards, really using our pace," Britain's captain Hollie Peane-Webb said.

"Unfortunately that sometimes left gaps but this is a new team and we will learn quickly from any errors."

Australia celebrate scoring a goal in their 2-1 victory over Argentina at the FIH Women's Hockey Champions Trophy ©Getty Images

Australia and The Netherlands both got off to winning starts, beating Argentina and Japan respectively.

The Netherlands recovered from the shock of going one goal down to the Japanese underdogs, ranked 14th in the world, to make the final score 3-1.

Australia defeated defending champions Argentina 2-1.

Tomorrow's games will see Australia take on Britain, China meet Japan and The Netherlands play Argentina.

The tournament consists of a round-robin format, with the final taking place on November 25.

It is the last edition of the Champions Trophy, which is for the holders of hockey's major prizes.

The FIH is introducing its home-and-away Pro League to replace the event.