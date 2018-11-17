World champion and world number one Kento Momata of Japan was defeated by South Korea's Son Wan Ho in the semi-finals of the Badminton World Federation Hong Kong Open today.

Momota had to win from behind to reach this stage but he fell foul of Son in the final four, losing over three games 18-21, 21-16, 21-18 at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Son will now play Momota's compatriot Kenta Nishimoto in the final tomorrow after the Japanese player beat Lee Cheuk Yiu of South Korea 21-18, 21-12.

The world number one in the women's competition, Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan, had a semi-final fixture against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara, but she withdrew in the second game with an injury.

Thailand's Ratchanok Intanton defeated South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun 10-21, 21-11, 21-17 to set up a tie against Okuhara in the final.

The finals of the World Tour Super 500 event will take place tomorrow.