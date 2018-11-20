The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has stripped Bulgarian fighter Stanimira Petrova of her accreditation for the ongoing Women's World Championships in New Delhi after she accused judges of corruption.

Petrova made the claim after losing her preliminary 57 kilograms featherweight bout to home favourite Sonia on a 3-2 split decision yesterday.

Her coach Petar Yosifov Lesov, the flyweight gold medallist at the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow, has already had his credentials revoked having thrown a bottle into the ring in protest against the verdict.

And AIBA has now decided to extend the removal of accreditation to Petrova, the bantamweight world gold medallist from 2014, due to her "unacceptable and unsportsmanlike conduct".

"The Bulgarian boxer Stanimira Petrova has shown inappropriate behaviour at the conclusion of her participation in the event," AIBA executive director Tom Virgets said.

"After 197 bouts in five days conducted under the highest standards of level playing field, Ms Petrova has made false and misleading statements regarding the AIBA officials.

"In doing so, she has disrespected her opponent, the judges, the referee, the event organisers and AIBA.

"Unfortunately, her actions are reflective of her coach who disrespects and tries to damage the credibility of the sport we all love and defend."

AIBA has faced numerous judging scandals in the past, including at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

It forced the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to install independent oversight of the refereeing and judging for the boxing competition at last month’s Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

AIBA executive director Tom Virgets said Stanimira Petrova had shown inappropriate behavior ©AIBA

Boxing’s place on the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020 and beyond is currently in doubt with issues around judging being one of the major factors.

Newly-elected AIBA President Gafur Rakhimov has pledged to improve refereeing in the sport.

"AIBA has recently put into place many safeguards to ensure fairness within the competition, and I am very pleased with the results," Virgets added.

"But we must also change the culture of our coaches and athletes who have been taught that it is acceptable to yell corruption, without providing evidence, every time they lose a close bout.

"This culture must also change, and our coaches and athletes must develop the habits of good sportsmanship."

All five judges gave a score of 10-9 in favour of Sonia in the third round and that sealed her win.

The home fighter said it was a fair decision, adding: "How can all five judges go wrong?"

AIBA states that it does not tolerate, in any circumstances, the behaviour of Petrova against the AIBA values and AIBA Code of Conduct.

The incident will be forwarded to the AIBA Disciplinary Commission for further review.

The Women’s World Championships are scheduled to run until Saturday (November 24).