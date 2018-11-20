The work of the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) was showcased at the inaugural Paris Peace Forum.

The organisation was one of only two sports projects selected to appear at the event in the French capital, where 120 initiatives from around the world were displayed in all.

More than 850 projects applied to be showcased at the Forum, a new event designed to promote good governance, international cooperation and peace.

Sixty-five international heads of state were among the more than 10,000 visitors to to the three-day event.

THF delegates on site included executive director Roger Piarulli, World Taekwondo Council member Nadin Dawani and consultant Massimiliano Di Cola.

The Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation was one of two sports projects to be highlighted ©THF

The organisation was also featured in a panel discussion on peace-building and reconciliation, and the "golden alliance" of sports and diplomacy.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue officially announced his plan to establish the THF in his speech at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, on the 2015 International Day of Peace.

It aims to teach the sport and stage educational programmes with refugees and displaced people around the world.

Projects are up and running in countries including Jordan, Turkey, Rwanda, Djibouti, Burundi and Nepal.