Panasonic was used as a visual and audio-visual solution supplier at a World Para Powerlifting event for the first time at the Kitakyushu 2018 Asia-Oceania Open Championships, to help promote Para-sports in Japan.

The competition, the first to take place in Japan, was also a qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Panasonic, a worldwide Paralympic partner, supplied equipment to the event to "provide excitement to the competition and promote Para-sports in Japan before the 2020 Games".

Projectors were used to provide live images and close-ups in both the main arena and in the practice rooms backstage.

"It is an honour to be highly evaluated by World Para Powerlifting for the support of the sport's success with equipment and visual solutions," a spokesperson from the electronic giant said.

"We have succeeded in demonstrating the high quality of our technology.

"Panasonic will continue to propose its latest equipment for use at future competitions to achieve the success of the Tokyo 2020 Games and to generate momentum for the Paralympic Games."

Power assist suits provided by Panasonic were used at the Kitakyushu 2018 Asia-Oceania Open Championships and will be used at Tokyo 2020 ©IPC

Volunteers loading weights onto the barbells also wore Panasonic power assist suits, with a hands-on experience area outside the venue providing athletes, coaches and spectators the opportunity to try them on.

Tokyo 2020 sports director Koji Murofushi confirmed at the International Federations' Forum this month that power assist suits would be used at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"People are expecting robots at Tokyo," he said.

"There will be power assist suits for the volunteers who lift the weights all day at the weightlifting events."

Panasonic became a Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold partner in 2016.