Discussions on the process to select Belfast's replacement as hosts of the 2021 Youth Games is set to be the key item on the agenda when the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) holds an Executive Board meeting in Singapore tomorrow.

The CGF received bids from Gibraltar and Trinidad and Tobago after Belfast was stripped of the Games in June owing to a lack of funding caused by ongoing political deadlock in Northern Ireland.

The CGF Executive Board will report on both bids and will determine when an evaluation panel will travel to each country to assess their respective candidacies.

It is also likely to decide when the announcement on the successful bidder is made.

insidethegames understands this could come as early as the first half of the New Year and the CGF are hopeful the 2021 host is confirmed before the General Assembly in Rwanda's capital Kigali in September.

The CGF Executive Board are also due to debate the Youth Games concept, including possible changes to the format for future editions, when they meet at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

Belfast was stripped of the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games in June ©Belfast 2021

Recent editions of the Youth Games in Samoa in 2015 and in the Bahamas last year were widely praised by the CGF.

Other key topics include strengthening the CGF's code of ethics and the possibility of establishing a movement-wide development strategy to go alongside the existing Transformation 2022 initiative.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and the 2022 event in Birmingham will also be discussed during the meeting.

Birmingham was awarded the 2022 Games as a replacement for Durban last December and the CGF Executive Board will assess their progress to date.

Birmingham 2022 has not yet appointed a chief executive for its Organising Committee but recently confirmed its venue and sport plan.

A series of workshops are taking place today, while the CGF has also held a governance and integrity meeting this week.