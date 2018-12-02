David Siegel, a longstanding executive of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, has been named as the new President of the LA Sports Council and the Southern California Committee for the Olympic Games (SCCOG).

He will take over from the founding President of the Council, David Simon, who is retiring this month after leading the organisation for 30 years.

The announcement was made by the boards of directors of the Council and the SCCOG, who share office space and work closely together.

The Council is a private, non-profit organisation that encourages economic and community development through the promotion of spectator sports programmes in the Los Angeles and Orange County area.

Formed in 1939, the SCCOG is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to promote the Olympic Movement in Southern California.

It has partnered with the City of Los Angeles on the successful bid for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Siegel has spent his entire 22-year professional career with the Dodgers.

He most recently was vice president of global partnerships.

Prior to this he spent six years as vice president of ticket sales, and under his leadership the franchise achieved the highest attendance in all of Major League Baseball for five consecutive seasons.

A joint release described Siegel as "a leading expert in ticketing policy, pricing and promotion, who served as the organisation's designated spokesperson on anything related to sales, promotions or marketing".

David Siegel is leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers organisation to become President of the LA Sports Council and the Southern California Committee for the Olympic Games ©SCCOG

LA Sports Council chairman Tony Sciarrino said: "David Siegel is a seasoned sports executive with a proven track record of leadership and success.

"The fact that he has spent over two decades with one organisation speaks volumes about his performance, loyalty and commitment."

Siegel becomes only the second person to hold the title of President since the inception of the Sports Council in 1988.

"I am excited and honoured for the opportunity to lead the Sports Council and SCCOG into their next chapters," said Siegel.

SCCOG chairman Gene Salomen added: "We sought input from our Board members on the characteristics and qualifications they'd like to see in the next President and as we went through this process it was clear that we had found our next President in David.

"He met all of these qualifications and more."

Siegel, 43, earned his Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of California, San Diego, where he played on the school's nationally ranked baseball team.

He currently lives in Los Angeles.

He also serves as a director for Team Prime Time, a non-profit programme for at-risk children from low-income areas of the city.

Simon, who has been in his position for 30 years, will remain with the Sports Council and SCCOG on a part-time basis as senior adviser to both organisations.