The Faroese Confederation of Sports and Olympic Committee (FCSOC) has outlined the country’s plans for significant investment in sports infrastructure as their effort to gain Olympic recognition continues.

The FCSCOC believe the country’s efforts to strengthen sport’s development enhances their case to receive recognition.

A total of €55 million (£49 million/$62 million) has been committed in boosting facilities by 2025, taking thetotal overall investment made since 2002 to €106 million (£94 million/$120 million).

The country currently has 20 sports halls, 18 swimming pools, two athletics tracts and 22 full size football pitches.

Additionally, there are more than 100 FIFA-standard pitches, which are smaller with artificial grass.

The latest investment will include the completion of the National Football Stadium in the capital Tórshavn, which currently has a capacity of 6,040.

A new 50 metres swimming pool and multi-sport facilities are also planned in Tórshavn, while a dual-purpose football and athletics stadium in Klaksvík has also been planned.

A 25m swimming pool in Runavik and an 18-hole golf course on the island of Streymoy, which would be the first on the Faroe Islands, are further projects.

FCSOC vice-president Jon Hestoy asserted that the investment highlighted that Faroe Islands commitment to sport, athletes chances of reaching their potential were hindered by the lack of Olympic recognition.

A new 50 metres swimming pool and multi-sport facilities are also planned in Tórshavn ©FCSOC

"The development of sport on the Faroe Islands is a national priority and one fully supported by our Government at all levels and across all parties," he said.

"The Faroe Islands receives no sports funding from Denmark, so this investment is entirely driven by our strong desire to provide the best possible opportunities for our athletes to compete at home and on the international stage.

"This investment should leave no doubt as to how seriously we take sport in our country and how determined we are in our campaign for Olympic recognition.

"The lack of Olympic recognition is having a significant impact on our athletes, many of whom are finding they are hitting a glass ceiling, unable to reach their full potential in the sport they love.

"This is a heart-breaking situation for our athletes and one we hope can be resolved in the future."

Olympic recognition, it is claimed, would have a significant and positive impact for athletes across a wide variety of sports.

This would include in the sports of archery, badminton, football, handball, judo, swimming, table tennis and volleyball, where the Faroe Islands already are recognised by international federations, along with the International Paralympic Committee.

Recognition from the IOC is seen as a key step in opening the door to further backing from other International Federations, which would enable athletes the chance to pursue sport at the highest levels.

The Faroe Islands has been a self-governing region of Denmark since 1948 and rules on all issues except for foreign policy and defence.

Sport is also self-funded, with 18,000 of the country’s 51,000 population belonging to a sport club.

Athletes from the Faroe Islands have had to compete under the Danish flag at Olympic Games.

Faroe Islands' attempt to gain recognition has already received backing from the Danish, Norwegian and Icelandic National Olympic Committees.