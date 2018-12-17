Belgium have topped the men's International Hockey Federation (FIH) world rankings for the first time after winning the World Cup yesterday.

Belgium defeated The Netherlands in a shoot out in the final at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar.

The Belgian side had won silver medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and last year's European Championships but this was their first world title.

They have subsequently risen from third to first in the FIH World Rankings with 2,196 points.

Australia are second in the FIH world rankings after beating England 8-1 at the World Cup to win the bronze medal ©Getty Images

Sitting in second is now Australia, bronze medallists at the World Cup after resounding 8-1 victory over England.

Silver medalists The Netherlands have risen to third and Olympic champions Argentina moved down to fourth after a quarter-final exit to England.

France have moved up five places from 20th to 15th after beating expectations to reach the quarter-final of the tournament, while China rose from 17th to 14th position.