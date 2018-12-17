Hungary’s Katinka Hosszú and South Africa’s Chad Le Clos have been chosen as winners of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Best Swimmer Awards for 2018.

Hosszú secured the women’s award for the fourth time in five years, while it was the second occasion Le Clos received the men’s honour.

The duo were named winners of the prizes at the FINA Gala which followed the conclusion of the World Short Course Championships in Hangzhou.

Hosszú enjoyed a successful Championships by securing four gold medals, while Le Clos earned the men’s 100 metres butterfly title, as well as two silver and one bronze.

The South African had enjoyed success at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, where he earned three gold, one silver and a bronze medal.

Hungary were named as the best men’s water polo team having won the World Cup and finished second in the World League.

United States secured the women’s award for the fifth consecutive year, with their team having triumphed in this year’s World League event.

South Africa's Chad Le Clos was crowned as the best male swimmer at FINA's Gala Awards ©Getty Images

China's Cao Yuan secured the Best Male Diver award for the first time, while compatriot Shi Tingmao won the women’s prize for the fourth straight year.

Ukraine's Yelyzaveta Yakhno was received the top prize in artistic swimming and Italy’s Giorgio Minisini was awarded the best male competitor prize.

The Netherlands’ Ferry Weertman, a double gold medallist at the Glasgow 2018 European Championships, received the Best Male Open Water Swimmer honour.

Brazil’s Ana Marcela Cunha took home the women’s award for the second successive year and fifth time in total.

Britain’s Gary Hunt and Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland were the recipients of the men’s and women’s high diving awards respectively.

China’s Zhang Jian and Wang Yan were named winners of the masters athlete prizes, while backstroke swimmer Xu Jiayu was given a special recognition award as the "Best Breakthrough Athlete of China".



The FINA Media Award of 2018 was given to the International Sport Association following their Young Reporter Programme.