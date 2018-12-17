Minsk 2019 deputy chief executive Anatoly Kotov has claimed organisers are planning to broadcast the European Games in 160 countries and predicted the multi-sport event could boost tourism to Belarus.

The official made the comments at the tourism seminar in the country.

According to the Belarusian Telegraph Agency, Kotov expressed his view that the Games could have a long-term positive effect on tourism to the country.

"Thanks to the European Games, we have a unique chance to show Belarus, tell its interesting history to the whole Europe," Kotov was quoted as saying.

"At least 50 European countries will follow the event.

"We plan to broadcast the Games in 160 countries.

"This will help attract tourists to Belarus for many years to come.

"As a rule, following any mass events, the number of foreigners eager to see the country increases significantly."

Promotion of the second edition of the Games has been viewed as the main challenge in the build-up to next year’s event.

European Olympic Committees Coordination Commission chair Spyros Capralos claimed last month more work needed to be done to boost promotion across Europe and beyond.

Organisers have been seeking to step-up promotion for the European Games ©Minsk 2019

As of last month, International Sports Broadcasting had reached agreements with 15 countries in Europe and 34 countries outside of Europe.

They were also claimed to be in discussions with 13 more European territories.

Since concerns were raised over promotion, Minsk 2019 partnered with Euronews to produce and broadcast a range of video segments about the Games and Belarus to boost awareness.

A series of ambassadors have also been appointed in a bid to promote the Games.

Organisers claimed last week that more than 10,000 tickets had been sold since they went on sale earlier this month.

Around 375,000 tickets had been made available initially, however, which could be increased to 535,000 "according to demand" for the Games, due to take place between June 21 and 30.

Organisers are hopeful that a significant number of overseas sports fans will attend the Games in Minsk via Russia.

The influx will be supported by the decision to grant spectators the opportunity to stay in Belarusian territory without a visa for up to 30 days.

The visa system will be similar to the one used in Belarus during the 2014 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships.