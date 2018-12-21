The Organising Committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have released the third version of their budget and as expected the announced figure has remained the same at ¥1.35 trillion (£9.4 billion/$11.8 billion/€10.6 billion).

In a press release sent out today the organisers admitted that while costs have risen in some areas, they have been reduced in others, therefore meaning no change.

Kyodo News reported such an announcement would be made earlier this month.

"With less than 600 days to go until the Games, we are finally entering a fully-fledged implementation phase," Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto said.

"As many aspects of the Games have become more detailed, Tokyo 2020 has seen increases in some areas, but has successfully reduced expenditures in other areas, resulting in the updated budget remaining the same as the previous version.

"There is still a lot of work to be done to control expenditures, but with the cooperation of the IOC [International Olympic Committee], Tokyo 2020 will continue to make best efforts to maximise revenues, contain costs and keep its budget within 600 million yen.”

Tokyo 2020 say "sustained marketing efforts" have seen domestic sponsor revenues in Japan increase by $100 million (£79 million/€88 million) to $3 billion (£2.4 billion/€2.6 billion).

IOC Coordination Commission chair John Coates says companies are already benefiting from the Games ©Getty Images

However, cost increases of the same amount have been reported for transportation and "Games operations".

Tokyo 2020 say the cost increases "are covered by a reduction in the existing contingency of $100 million (£79 million/€88 million)" and by savings achieved as a result of the IOC's Agenda 2020 and New Norm recommendations.

They add in the release that Agenda 2020 and the New Norm have already produced savings of $2.2 billion (£1.7 billion/€1.9 billion) in the permanent construction budget.

IOC Coordination Commission chair John Coates said companies and workers are already benefiting.

"As a major investor in the local economy, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is already acting as a catalyst for companies and workers to benefit from the investments made in the Games," he said.

"The IOC is pleased that the Games will continue to generate a substantial positive economic impact."

Coates added there will be "no cost to the public purse" for the operation of the Games, as everything will be covered by the revenue generated by the Games itself.