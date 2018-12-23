Peru's José Quiñonez has been re-elected as President of the South American Weightlifting Federation (CSLP).

Quiñonez, also a vice president of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), will now serve another four-year term until 2022.

The Peruvian, a former President of the Peru Olympic Committee, was elected again in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

All CSLP Member Federations were present at the meeting where the entire Executive Board was confirmed for the next four years.

For the first time in the history of the organisation, two women were elected as vice presidents.

Doris Marrero from Venezuela and Claudelina Montiel from Paraguay will both take roles.

South America's weightlifting body confirmed its Executive Board ©Getty Images

Colombia's William Peña will serve as first vice president with Chile's Italo Barattini the general secretary.

Julio Lezama of Uruguay was also confirmed as a vice president with Ecuador's Luis Zambrano treasurer.

Marcelo Melnick of Argentina has been named as the chairman of the Technical Committee.

A key priority for the CSLP in 2019 will be the Pan American Games in Peru's capital Lima, where weightlifting is one of the sports on the programme.

South American lifters from Ecuador, Chile, Colombia and Venezuela won medals at last month's IWF World Championships in Ashgabat in Turkmenistan.